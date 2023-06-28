Worst losses for Broncos in each season since winning Super Bowl 50
The Denver Broncos have been a poor team since winning Super Bowl 50, missing the playoffs in seven straight seasons. These losses have been the ugliest in that time.
Denver Broncos worst loss in 2019: Week 7 vs. Kansas City Chiefs
What was disappointing about this loss wasn't just the lopsided score, but also the fact that the Chiefs didn't really even need Patrick Mahomes to pummel the Broncos.
Mahomes was injured early in the second quarter of this game, hurting his knee while trying to sneak for a first down on a 4th-and-1 play. The Chiefs were only leading 10-6 at the time of the injury.
While you never want to see a player get hurt, the Broncos needed to take advantage of the fact that Matt Moore was now in at QB. Not only did that not happen, but Moore came in and made some plays as well.
Joe Flacco and the Broncos' offense were absolutely anemic in this game and the Broncos just looked terrible, now under new head coach Vic Fangio.