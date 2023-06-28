Worst losses for Broncos in each season since winning Super Bowl 50
The Denver Broncos have been a poor team since winning Super Bowl 50, missing the playoffs in seven straight seasons. These losses have been the ugliest in that time.
Denver Broncos worst loss in 2018: Week 5 at New York Jets
The 2018 season was one in which the Broncos invested big money in a free-agent quarterback Case Keenum, but it was a rough one as the team sputtered to a 6-10 finish that ended up being the end of Joseph.
This game was a microcosm of how bad his coaching tenure was. Any time you're getting beat by 18 points by the lowly Jets, that game is going to end up on a list like this one. But when a guy like Isaiah Crowell goes off for 219 yards rushing, it's even worse.
Those 219 yards by Crowell were an all-time record for the Jets in a game.
Keenum actually threw for 377 yards in this game but the defense couldn't stop anything, giving up over 500 yards of total offense.
This loss was part of a four-game losing streak that left the team at 2-4 after winning the first two games to start the season. They wouldn't recover the rest of the way.