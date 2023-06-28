Worst losses for Broncos in each season since winning Super Bowl 50
The Denver Broncos have been a poor team since winning Super Bowl 50, missing the playoffs in seven straight seasons. These losses have been the ugliest in that time.
Denver Broncos worst loss in 2017: Week 7 at Los Angeles Chargers
It's hard to say what happened in this game, but it was ugly. The Broncos had gone 25 years without being shut out but that changed on this day against the Chargers.
Los Angeles had a punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter and they never looked back.
Looking at the box score, there isn't really anything pointing to the Broncos being as bad as they were on this day, but three turnovers did them in.
The Broncos started the 2017 season with a three-point win over the Chargers but the way they looked in this game was one of the first big knocks on the resume of head coach Vance Joseph.
The team just looked atrocious in this one.