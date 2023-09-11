Winners, Losers from Broncos' Week 1 loss to Raiders
- Kicker spot remains an issue
- Broncos defense just didn't get the job done
- There were a couple of offensive bright spots. They weren't huge bright spots, but they were there.
Broncos Week 1 Loser: Wil Lutz
It was only a seventh-round pick that the Broncos gave away to get Wil Lutz, but it already looks like that was a waste.
Why can't kickers in the NFL kick anymore? Seriously, it's like an epidemic. I remember teams having the same kicker for a decade, guys who hardly ever missed. Now even an extra point is an adventure.
Lutz missed an extra point in this game as well as a 55-yard field goal, which wasn't even close. With a more competent kicker, this game would have been a win. But who would that have been because Brett Maher and Elliott Fry would have probably missed those kicks too.
Brandon McManus sure looked good kicking the ball for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday though.
The Broncos are going to have to settle for Lutz for now as he is a Payton guy and they gave up a draft pick to get him. But the leash should be shortening and the list of available kickers who could possibly brought in should start being drafted.
Kickers need to make kicks. Or, at the very least, kickers need to make kicks much more often than they currently do.