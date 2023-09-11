Winners, Losers from Broncos' Week 1 loss to Raiders
- Kicker spot remains an issue
- Broncos defense just didn't get the job done
- There were a couple of offensive bright spots. They weren't huge bright spots, but they were there.
Broncos Week 1 Winner: Samaje Perine
Javonte Williams played well and it's great to see him on the field, but the Broncos running back that looked the best in this game was Samaje Perine. He had the most explosiveness out of the backfield and the Broncos should have rode him more, honestly.
Perine averaged over five yards per carry on his eight rushes and he also caught four passes. His 37 receiving yards actually led the team.
It seemed close to a 50-50 split in the backfield between Williams and Perine as the Broncos did not have No. 3 back Jaleel McLaughlin on the field much. Perine looks as though he will be a trusted option out of the backfield for Wilson all season.
But in the running game, Perine ran with power and helped push the pile.
Williams is the guy in Denver, and he should be, but Perine is a good No. 2 option and he should continue to be a key piece of this offense.