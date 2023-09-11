Winners, Losers from Broncos' Week 1 loss to Raiders
- Kicker spot remains an issue
- Broncos defense just didn't get the job done
- There were a couple of offensive bright spots. They weren't huge bright spots, but they were there.
Broncos Week 1 Loser: Pass Rush
Seriously, where was the pass rush? Not only did the Broncos not record a single sack in this game, there weren't many pressures on Garoppolo either. He had a nice, clean pocket to throw the ball from pretty much every time he dropped back.
Mathis struggled in coverage, but the fact that the Broncos weren't able to really even rattle Garoppolo didn't help matters.
The Broncos ranked toward the bottom of the league last season with just 36 sacks as a team. On Sunday, without Baron Browning, the combination of Randy Gregory, Frank Clark and Jonathon Cooper were able to get basically no pressure.
Garoppolo played better than many would have expected, but he had it pretty easy out there. This absolutely has to be corrected.