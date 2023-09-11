Winners, Losers from Broncos' Week 1 loss to Raiders
- Kicker spot remains an issue
- Broncos defense just didn't get the job done
- There were a couple of offensive bright spots. They weren't huge bright spots, but they were there.
Broncos Week 1 Winner: Russell Wilson
Give Russell Wilson some credit. He wasn't spectacular by any means, but he did enough in this game to make you believe that he can still be a productive quarterback in the NFL and hopefully, as he settles in more with Sean Payton, he'll be even better.
Wilson didn't make any mistakes and he didn't turn the ball over. He completed 27 of 34 passes for 177 yards in this game and threw two touchdowns. He moved around well in the pocket and made good, quick decisions with the ball.
He is nowhere near the threat he used to be with his feet, but the Broncos need to create plays that allow Wilson to make plays on the ground and if he doesn't pick up the first down, at least get into more manageable down-and-distance situations.
The Broncos lost this game, but fans should be encouraged by what they saw from Wilson.