Winners and losers as Broncos end season on sour note, losing to Raiders again
The Denver Broncos have now lost eight straight games to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Loser: Broncos' rushing attack
The Broncos just have not had consistent balance on offense this season and in this game, the rushing attack was putrid.
Denver had for 48 yards on 20 carries, a mere 2.8 yards per tote. Javonte Williams led the team with 32 yards rushing, no other player rushed for more tha 10 yards. That is just not going to get it done.
Without the threat of a strong running game, the Raiders were able to focus on putting pressure on Stidham and that was one of the biggest differences in the game. Without a running game, the offensive playsheet for Payton just continued to shrink.
Winner: Alex Singleton
It's time to recognize Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton, who has been fantastic during his tenure with the Broncos.
After posting another double-digit tackle game on Sunday (with 13 total stops), Singleton broke a team record that had stood for 31 years.
With his total on Sunday, Singleton finishes the season with 177 total tackles, breaking the mark of 170 set all the way back in 1992 by Michael Brooks.
There wasn't much to cheer about on Sunday or for the last few weeks of this season if you are a Broncos fan, but Singleton deserves a Mile High Salute for his efforts.