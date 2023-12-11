Winners and 1 loser from Denver Broncos' dominant win over Chargers
The Denver Broncos improved to 7-6 on the season with a 24-7 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Winner: Broncos defense
So as not to end this on a bad note, here's one more winner — the entire defense.
The Broncos have up just seven points in this game and there was plenty of reason to believe that the team would pitch a shutout. The effort on defense was terrific as the team racked up six sacks as a team and forced the Chargers to go 0-for-12 on third down.
Here were a couple of defensive players that stood out in this game:
Jonathan Cooper: Cooper's effort led to the Broncos getting their first points in this game. In the first quarter, he was able to catch a ball that was batted by Baron Browning. With the interception, Cooper returned it inside the 5-yard line to set up the rushing touchdown by Williams. Cooper has turned in a solid season for the team and is a rising star in the league.
Ja'Quan McMillian: How good has this guy been? McMillian finished the game with five tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and a pass deflection. He has been exactly what the doctor ordered in the secondary and is having a tremendous season for the team. He also had a defensive touchdown in this game that was controversially called back when they said Easton Stick's hand was coming forward, eliminating the fumble that McMillian had picked up and run back for a touchdown.
In addition to McMillian, Alex Singleton, Josey Jewell, P.J. Locke, Zach Allen and Justin Simmons each had a sack in this game. That's what you call a team effort.