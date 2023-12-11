Winners and 1 loser from Denver Broncos' dominant win over Chargers
The Denver Broncos improved to 7-6 on the season with a 24-7 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Loser: Jerry Jeudy
You almost have to be kidding me with this guy at this point.
This past week, following a loss to the Houston Texans, one of the headlines that dominated Broncos media was how Wilson just isn't on the same page with Jerry Jeudy. He needs to allow him to get involved in the offense and make plays. Multiple replays were shown of how wide-open he was on a couple of plays against the Texans.
Well, he can't say he wasn't given opportunities in this game.
Wilson seemed to be making a conscious effort early in the game to get the ball down the field to Jeudy and he took a couple of deep shots his way. Two very catchable balls bounced off and out of Jeudy's hands.
Later, he had a catch that was in the end zone and initially ruled a touchdown but replays showed that he didn't drag his second foot which would have ensured a score. In fact, it wasn't even close.
He finished the game with two receptions for 16 yards, which is about an average statline for him.
The Broncos are literally winning games in spite of the former first-round pick. During the broadcast, former NFL quarterback Matt Ryan continually mentioned how he feels that for the Broncos to make a deep run in the playoffs this year, Wilson and Jeudy need to get on the same page.
Sorry, Matt, it seems like the exact opposite of that is true.