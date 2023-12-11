Winners and 1 loser from Denver Broncos' dominant win over Chargers
The Denver Broncos improved to 7-6 on the season with a 24-7 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Winner: Javonte Williams
Much like Sutton, the statistics for Javonte Williams are not going to blow you away. But he gets the job done and makes timely plays for this team.
Williams rushed for 66 yards on 17 carries and scored the team's first touchdown of the game. He also added three receptions for 25 yards. But he is important to the offensive chemistry of this team as he helps keep things balanced.
Williams' first-quarter touchdown was his first touchdown in two years. So hopefully, he can get that monkey off of his back and find the end zone on a more regular basis.
He also made a huge play in the third quarter of this game. With the Broncos leading 10-0, they faced a 3rd-and-2 from their own 48-yard line. Russell Wilson found Williams out of the backfield on a pass but there was a Chargers defender right there to make the play. Williams used some great footwork to get around him, avoid the tackle, and get a 6-yard gain to prevent another three-and-out.
Why was this so important? Because on the very next play, Wilson threw the touchdown pass to Sutton.