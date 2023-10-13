Winners and (mostly) losers as Broncos suffer 16th straight loss to Chiefs
- One unit struggles and the other plays well, as usual
- Another WR makes the list... again
- Russell Wilson's streak of solid play comes to an end
Loser: Jerry Jeudy
Prior to the game kicking off, former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith had this to say about Jerry Jeudy, taking the words right out of the mouths of many Broncos fans who are just tired of this guy.
But for the way he has played this season, he might become a permanent resident on the losers list, at least as long as he's still on the team.
Just before kickoff, Jeudy had a chance to have some words. But rather than worrying about those things or going after critics on social media, it's time for him to show it on the football field. And he's absolutely not doing that.
That can be chalked up to him not getting enough chances, and that might be partially true, but there's a reason why Wilson doesn't look his way often enough and that could be a trust thing or a lack of cohesion, it could be a lot of things. Wilson has played with far lesser wide receivers in his career and had them playing well. Jeudy should be capable of the same and it's not all on his teammates that he's not.
Perhaps he's just not that good?
As a result, he finished this game with three catches for 14 yards and for the season, has 20 catches for 222 yards. The amount of those fans standing Jeudy's corner is likely dwindling by the day and if the Broncos can move him in a trade, they absolutely should.
Loser: Greg Dulcich
The Broncos activated Greg Dulcich off of injured reserve for this game and he caught one pass for three yards. Then he got hurt again. He left the game with the same hamstring injury that has haunted him since he came into the league.
This seems to be a real problem and you have to wonder how much use Dulcich will be to the team if this doesn't get under control. On the season, the Broncos have a total of 17 receptions made by tight ends in six games played.
That doesn't get it done and right now, nothing in Denver seems to be working