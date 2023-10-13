Winners and (mostly) losers as Broncos suffer 16th straight loss to Chiefs
- One unit struggles and the other plays well, as usual
- Another WR makes the list... again
- Russell Wilson's streak of solid play comes to an end
Loser: Russell Wilson
It's been well documented that Russell Wilson has played much better this year than he did last year and the team's failures have not been because of him. But that wasn't the case on Thursday.
Wilson passed for just 95 yards in this game and threw two interceptions. In addition, and perhaps most alarming, he didn't take any chances through the air in this game. He was way too prone to take the easy dump off or short throw. On a fourth down on the team's opening possession, he chose to head toward the sideline, well short of the sticks, rather than take a shot in the field of play.
That play seemed to set the tone for the game and Wilson had what was easily his worst game of this season, finishing with a QB rating of 46.6.