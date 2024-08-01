Winners and losers from the first week of Broncos training camp
Broncos camp winner: Jonas Griffith, LB
There are a number of defensive players who could fit into the "winner" column so far, especially on the defensive front seven. One player who is doing his best to secure a starting job is linebacker Jonas Griffith, a player who was supposed to be one of the team's top breakout candidates in 2022 before injury.
Griffith is as big as a defensive end at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, and he moves around the field like a defensive back with truly elite athletic traits. He's getting noticed by Sean Payton and this coaching staff and could be in line to start next to Alex Singleton this season.
It feels like there are a lot of "what if" players on the Broncos' roster right now, and that's because there are. Griffith is one of those "what if" players who could ultimately be a game-changer for this team if he can stay on the field.
Broncos camp loser: Brandon Jones, SAF
The biggest priority for the Denver Broncos in free agency was to sign safety Brandon Jones, a former Miami Dolphins third-round pick. Jones is slated to "replace" Justin Simmons at the safety position for the Broncos, but there is some mounting frustration from the fan base as Jones now has not only missed time at OTAs, but he's out for at least two weeks at training camp with a hamstring injury.
Hamstring injuries are always tricky ones, so the Broncos will have to proceed with caution. As the defense continues to be installed, the absence of Jones in conjunction with the slow return to the field for Caden Sterns has many Broncos fans calling for the return of Justin Simmons.
A call that may never be heard.