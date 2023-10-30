Winners and losers from Broncos' season-changing win over Chiefs
The incredibly long losing streak against the Kansas City Chiefs is finally over.
Winner: Ja'Quan McMillian
Now we go to the defensive side of the ball where Ja'Quan McMillian, another undrafted player making the most of his opportunities with this team, had himself a day.
With the Broncos already leading 14-3, McMillian made a diving interception on a ball intended for Travis Kelce. The Broncos weren't able to turn that into points, but it halted a Kansas City drive and kept the momentum on their side.
It was one of the biggest plays of the game.
In addition, McMillian had six tackles, two of which went for loss.
Winner: Baron Browning
The Broncos just activated Baron Browning off injured reserve last week but he has quickly made an impact for this defense. He had two sacks in this game and one of those resulted in a fumble of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, which the Broncos recovered.
Having Browning on the field makes the Broncos' defense much better and the trio of him, Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper off the edge with Zach Allen coming up the middle is looking to be a formidable pass-rushing group going forward.