Winners and losers as Broncos find a way to victory in Chicago
- Russell Wilson continues to play well
- Jerry Jeudy makes the bad list despite being on the right side of the result
- Denver defense still looks terrible
Winner: Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has had a good season for the Broncos, through four games, and that would likely be even more obvious if the team's defense wasn't so bad.
Wilson didn't post massive passing yardage numbers against the Bears, but he played mistake-free football and threw three touchdown passes. He also made timely plays throughout the team's comeback effort and his pass to Marvin Mims late in the fourth quarter, which gained 48 yards, set up the game-winning field goal.
He completed 75 percent of his passes in this game and is doing more than enough to get his team in the win column.
Loser: Javonte Williams
Javonte Williams left this game with a hip injury, so it's not completely fair to include him on the bad list, but while he was in the game, he was incredibly ineffective.
He carried the ball twice for no yardage and had three catches he was able to turn into just nine yards. He does not look as explosive as he once did with the ball in his hands and while his recovery from a torn ACL last season was remarkable, it's a noticeable difference.
Hopefully, this is something that improves with time but it might already be fair to wonder if he will ever be the same player that he once was.