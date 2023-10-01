Winners and losers as Broncos find a way to victory in Chicago
- Russell Wilson continues to play well
- Jerry Jeudy makes the bad list despite being on the right side of the result
- Denver defense still looks terrible
Loser: Jerry Jeudy
I am completely over Jerry Jeudy but truthfully, I have been for a long time. It seems that since he was drafted with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 draft, Broncos fans have been hearing about how good he is. Hearing, but not really seeing.
Jeudy caught three passes for 52 yards on five targets in this game, but I just fail to see what is so special about him. He also had a drop on an easy reception early in the third quarter before Russell Wilson looked for him on a deep shot on the same drive. On that play, the ball was overthrown, but Jeudy made no effort to catch the ball.
He's an extremely frustrating player to watch and whenever the Broncos need a play, you can all but guarantee it won't be him that's making it. As the supposed "go-to" option in the offense, he gives you no reason to really want to go to him.