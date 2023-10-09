Winners and losers as Broncos suffer another crushing loss
The Denver Broncos have dropped to 1-4 following a 31-21 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. There are a couple of winners and a whole bunch of losers (though I'm keeping that list short) for this game.
Loser: Sean Payton
The biggest loser of this game is Sean Payton, and it's not particularly close.
Payton is going to have to deal with those who want to take shots at him for his own choice of words, and those critics will likely be out in full force. And Payton is going to have to listen to that, likely for some time.
This offseason, he talked about how Nathaniel Hackett put forth one of the worst coaching jobs in NFL history. Though an extremely large portion of Broncos Country completely agreed, those words are going to end up haunting him.
That is because that offensive coordinator, who put forth one of the worst coaching jobs in league history, came into Denver with Zach Wilson, not Aaron Rodgers, and beat the Broncos. It's tough to overcome things like this.
Often times in sports in situations like this, someone in the position of Hackett will say it's not personal and it's just business. But if you think that Hackett didn't take this personally and didn't want to beat the Broncos about as bad as he's wanted most anything in his career, you're seriously kidding yourself.
Payton has been humbled in a major way this season. He is going to have to take his lumps, as will the rest of the team, lick his wounds and find a way to bounce back.