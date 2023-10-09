Winners and losers as Broncos suffer another crushing loss
The Denver Broncos have dropped to 1-4 following a 31-21 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. There are a couple of winners and a whole bunch of losers (though I'm keeping that list short) for this game.
Winner: Nik Bonitto
It has been highly encouraging to see how well Nik Bonitto has come on this season and his emergence helped lead the team to trade away Randy Gregory. This is big for the Broncos as it was slowly starting to look like Bonitto could end up being a big draft bust.
He had two more sacks against the Jets on Sunday, including one on the first possession of the game, and he now has 5.5 sacks on the season to lead the team.
The Broncos obviously believe in Bonitto now and he is going to have every opportunity to make plays for this much-maligned defense the rest of this season.
At 1-4, the Broncos are going to have to start taking all of the positives that they can out of this season to take into the future (and yes we are at that point) and Bonitto is going to be one of those.