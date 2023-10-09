Winners and losers as Broncos suffer another crushing loss
The Denver Broncos have dropped to 1-4 following a 31-21 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. There are a couple of winners and a whole bunch of losers (though I'm keeping that list short) for this game.
Winner: Jaleel McLaughlin
Just like when fans were clamoring for more of Mims earlier in the season, the same needs to be happening for Jaleel McLaughlin, who is absolutely the most effective offensive player the team has at this current point in time.
McLaughlin carried the ball nine times for 68 yards in the game and caught three passes for 21 yards with a touchdown. That is an average of 7.4 yards per touch, which is down from the 10 yards per touch he averaged last week against Chicago, but still higher than Perine was getting by a lot.
So it begs the question, why don't the Broncos ride the hot hand? It's understandable that the Broncos don't want to batter McLaughlin, a running back on the small side, with 20-25 carries a game, but he's a ball of fire and he is your best option to move the ball down the field. With that said, he's going to need to get more than nine carries.
McLaughlin is a player that the Broncos need to feed the ball to in the coming weeks as he really is their main offensive spark right now.