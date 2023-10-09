Winners and losers as Broncos suffer another crushing loss
The Denver Broncos have dropped to 1-4 following a 31-21 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. There are a couple of winners and a whole bunch of losers (though I'm keeping that list short) for this game.
The losses keep piling up and somehow, they seem to get tougher each week. This time hurts quite a bit for Broncos Country, however, after the team's former head coach, Nathaniel Hackett, take a victory lap at Empower Field.
The team saw a mixture of good and bad from quarterback Russell Wilson, so he won't make either list for this game. He threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns but he also created a safety on an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone and he fumbled the ball late in the game when the team had a chance to drive for a game-tying field goal. The ball was scooped up by the Jets and run the other way for a touchdown, something that drew the ire of Sean Payton.
But Wilson is not the reason the Broncos lost this game and he is not the reason this is quickly turning into one of the worst seasons in team history, a shocking statement considering how fall the team has fallen in recent years.
Loser: Marvin Mims
Broncos fans have rightfully wanted to see more of Marvin Mims this season and the team has been trying to get him more involved, but he didn't make the most of his chances in this game.
After the Broncos' defense came out on fire to start the day and forced a big three-and-out, Mims muffed the catch on the subsequent punt and the Jets recovered the ball. That led to a Jets field goal, which were their first points in the first quarter this entire season.
Later in the game, with the Broncos trailing 18-13, the team dialed up an interesting play call that saw Samaje Perine take a handoff and go to pitch the ball to Mims on a reverse. But the execution was terrible. The pitch wasn't very good and it just went right through the hands of Mims and onto the field, where it was recovered by the Jets.
That turnover also led to a Jets field goal.
Mims is still one of the few bright spots on the Broncos' roster this year and he's just going to have to put this one behind him. Some days are going to be like this.