A wild stat and fun fact that might be exciting for Broncos fans
The Denver Broncos have won three different Super Bowls since the Franchise was created. Super Bowl XXXII, XXXIII, and 50, respectively. Their first win was against the Green Bay Packers with a 31-24 score. The second one was against the Atlanta Falcons with a 34-19 score, and the third one was against the Carolina Panthers with a 24-10 score.
These three Super Bowl victories have been with two different starting quarterbacks. Super Bowl XXXII and XXXIII with John Elway, who later became the team's general manager, and Super Bowl 50 with Peyton Manning. Now here comes the fun fact/stat ...
Both, John Elway and Payton Manning were drafted by the Colts, both won a Super Bowl with the Broncos, and both were then inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
John Elway was the Colts' first pick in the 1983 NFL Draft, he went No. 1 Overall. Peyton Manning was the Colts' first pick in the 1998 NFL Draft, he went No. 1 Overall. Elway was traded to the Broncos after the 1983 NFL Draft after he refused to play for the Colts. Manning signed with the Broncos as a free agent in 2012.
The Baltimore/Indianapolis Colts have drafted 8 quarterbacks in round one of the NFL Draft since the event started in 1953, with Anthony Richardson being the eighth one. The last one before Richardson was Andrew Luck, who retired after a few seasons due to multiple injuries, and the one before Luck was Peyton Manning.
Excluding Richardson because he has not played a single snap in the NFL, 28.57% of the Colts' first-round quarterbacks have won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos.
It is something kind of funny but wild at the same time, because Indianapolis has only won two Super Bowls, and Denver three with former Indianapolis draft selections at the quarterback position.
What if new Colts' quarterback Anthony Richardson goes to the Broncos after his stint with the Colts, wins a Super Bowl with Denver, and then gets into the Hall of Fame ... the fun fact/stat would be even wilder!
Will Anthony Richardson end up playing for the Broncos at some point during his career, win a Super Bowl and then be a Hall of Famer?