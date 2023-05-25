Wild Pat Surtain II trade packages if Broncos are QB-desperate in 2024
This next one could be a bit funky. Right now, the Arizona Cardinals have two first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. One of those picks originally belonged to the Houston Texans. Right now, the Texans aren't exactly expected to be a great team in 2023.
They aren't projected for many wins, and there is a real chance that Houston may only win five or six games in 2023, which would make the first-round pick very valuable. However, I think it's pretty obvious that the Cardinals do not plan on parting with their own first-round pick, as I think they know they aren't going to be very good.
Anyway, the Broncos trade Patrick Surtain II to the Cardinals, and they get a potentially high first round pick in return in 2024. This may put Sean Payton and George Paton in line to get a top QB prospect. If they wanted to move up more, they could package that first-round pick and their own to jump higher in the draft board.
The Cardinals have needs all along their roster, so they'd surely like Surtain on their defense.