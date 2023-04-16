Wild Denver Broncos 7-round mock draft with multiple trades
Sixth round, Pick No. 202 overall
With the second of three extra draft picks obtained from the earlier trade with the Jaguars, the Broncos select Maryland offensive lineman Spencer Anderson.
Anderson is a powerful man at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds and he could play a variety of positions along the offensive line, as he did in college, including center.
The Broncos probably want to add at least one offensive lineman to the depth chart in this draft and in this mock, they are able to add two.
Anderson is a guy who could come in and push for a spot toward the back end of the roster or be a part of the practice squad with a chance to work his way into the rotation later.
Seventh round, Pick No. 226 overall
The Broncos considered adding a kicker, such as Michigan's Jake Moody, in this spot to come in and give Brandon McManus some competition this year in training camp, but they opt instead to draft another safety and try to find a kicker through the undrafted free-agent process.
Iowa State's Anthony Johnson, Jr. played in 57 games for the Cyclones and had an impressive 245 tackles during his time there. He is an athletic safety with good size who can come in and put a hit on a ball carrier when needed.
Johnson has plenty of room to grow into an NFL safety but a team could build upon his combination of size, strength and speed and he could probably be a good special teams player to begin with.
The Broncos have Justin Simmons and Caden Sterns as their current starting safeties but more depth could certainly be added at the position. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the team bring back veteran Kareem Jackson before the season starts.