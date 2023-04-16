Wild Denver Broncos 7-round mock draft with multiple trades
Sixth round, No. 195 overall
This pick is a Sean Payton special; I have discussed this before. Because of how Payton transformed Taysom Hill into a huge piece of the New Orleans Saints offense, Max Duggan could easily be that piece for the Broncos.
Duggan is not the perfect quarterback prospect but he possesses many traits that can't be taught and he showed those during TCU's magical run to the national title game this past college football season.
But Duggan is much like Hill in the way that he is a great running quarterback with a big, strong build. He wouldn't need to become Hill immediately, either. The Broncos could ease him into that kind of role.
Duggan could be a big offensive weapon for a good offensive mind such as Payton's. The Broncos could line him up all over the field and he could be a threat because he CAN throw the ball. It's the same argument I used to make about how a team could effectively use a guy that once played for the Broncos, Tim Tebow. Still do, always will.
Duggan can be that guy and here in the sixth round, there's almost nothing to lose. The potential upside here is well worth it.