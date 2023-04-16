Fansided
Wild Denver Broncos 7-round mock draft with multiple trades

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) looks for yards during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) looks for yards during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in / Jamar Coach/News Sentinel / USA TODAY
Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tulane Green Wave linebacker Dorian Williams (2) waits for play
Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tulane Green Wave linebacker Dorian Williams (2) waits for play / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Sixth round, pick No. 185 overall

Dorian Williams was a productive piece of a very good Tulane team that ended up winning the Cotton Bowl last season.

Williams was a three-year starter for the Green Wave, racking up over 300 tackles in his playing career to go along with 9.5 sacks and two interceptions. As a senior, he had well over 100 tackles and five sacks, easily his best season.

At the next stage, Williams can become a major piece on special teams and even a special teams captain while working his way up the linebacker depth chart. He would be a good reserve linebacker and even a guy who can make spot starts early in his career.

The Broncos have dealt with a lot of injuries to their linebacker corps in recent years and more depth is going to be needed at this position. Williams makes sense as a guy who could come in and contribute early and build a career on the roster.

