Wild Denver Broncos 7-round mock draft with multiple trades
Sixth round, pick No. 185 overall
Dorian Williams was a productive piece of a very good Tulane team that ended up winning the Cotton Bowl last season.
Williams was a three-year starter for the Green Wave, racking up over 300 tackles in his playing career to go along with 9.5 sacks and two interceptions. As a senior, he had well over 100 tackles and five sacks, easily his best season.
At the next stage, Williams can become a major piece on special teams and even a special teams captain while working his way up the linebacker depth chart. He would be a good reserve linebacker and even a guy who can make spot starts early in his career.
The Broncos have dealt with a lot of injuries to their linebacker corps in recent years and more depth is going to be needed at this position. Williams makes sense as a guy who could come in and contribute early and build a career on the roster.