Wild Denver Broncos 7-round mock draft with multiple trades
Fifth round, No. 139 overall
The knock on Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson is going to be on his size (he is just 5-foot-8) but he plays much bigger. He is also the nephew of Hall-of-Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson.
Playing for a team that went to the national championship game last year, Hodges-Tomlinson had a solid year, notching 50 tackles and three interceptions.
He is good in man coverage and tackles quite well despite his small stature. He is also quick in coverage and plays the ball well. If he was a few inches taller, he'd probably be taken in the second or third round of the draft, at worst.
In the NFL, he could play on the outside but his ideal role would be to develop into a slot corner in nickel packages. The Broncos currently have K'Waun Williams in that role but adding a guy like Hodges-Tomlinson for extra depth wouldn't be a bad move at all.
Whether or not he can compete at a high level against bigger, stronger athletes in the NFL will be the biggest question Hodges-Tomlinson faces, but this would be a good pick at this stage in the draft.