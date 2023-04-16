Wild Denver Broncos 7-round mock draft with multiple trades
Fourth-round trade with Jacksonville
Before the Broncos can make their fourth-round pick, Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke phones in with a trade offer in which the Broncos would acquire three extra picks.
This was a pretty easy trade to accept. The Broncos go back just 13 slots and gain three extra picks. Paton is a big proponent of having many picks in the draft and this gives the team a chance to add some more, even if they are all later in the draft.
The Jaguars move up and select Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz (okay?) in this spot. The Broncos, now armed with much more draft capital, can shift their strategy for the remainder of the selection process.
Fourth round, Pick No. 121 overall
Wanya Morris began his college career at Tennessee before transferring to Oklahoma. He has played both tackle positions and has done so against top competition both in the SEC and Big 12.
Morris will need to develop into a more consistent tackle, but he has the size and functional strength to succeed at the next level. He shows the potential to play guard as well, making him potentially even more valuable due to his versatility.
The Broncos need a potential rotational swing tackle on the roster and this is a good spot to get one.