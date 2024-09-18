Why the Broncos early season struggles will provide long-term success
By Kaden Staab
The Denver Broncos begin preparation for the third week of the 2024 season which will see them travel to Tampa Bay this Sunday. After starting season 0-2, things look rather murky in Mile High. But, what if I told you these early season struggles will pay dividends later on as early as this season?
Bo Nix has struggled to begin his pro career. Zero touchdowns and four interceptions aren't pretty to look at, yet, he's been the sixth-rated most aggressive quarterback this season. That can bode very well or very bad depending on how you want to view it. Nix is trying to do too much right now but that fearlessness is what will ultimately drive him down a path of success sooner than later.
Nix operating a system that he is still incredibly fresh in while remaining engaged and competing is a sight for sore eyes in Broncos Country. The past few quarterbacks that have rolled through here have been timid to the point where they wouldn't take any risks at all. Now, this can spiral out of control if Nix doesn't reel it in a hair. Being reckless and being aggressive are too vastly different characteristics. Josh Allen is widely viewed as one of the best quarterback's in today's game yet he is also incredibly aggressive with the ball. Being aggressive and taking elevated risks to put your team over the top should not be viewed as a bad thing. It just comes at a cost.
Looking for a rebound, the Broncos taking on one of the hottest teams in the league -- the Buccaneers -- isn't ideal coming off of a six-point outing vs the Steelers, but, this is where things could start to look up. Nix admitted after the game that he has been trying to do too much. Now, from the outside looking in, where Nix won't put his teammates down, we can view it differently as not being in the same locker room. Nix ultimately can't be the only player on the offense putting forth the effort. The running back room combined with the tight end and wide receiver rooms needs to step up.
Javonte Williams has rushed 19 times for a total of 40 yards in two games. That's a 2.1 YPC. Gross. Courtland Sutton just received his publicly requested pay raise, yet, through two games has statistically been the worst receiver on the team with 5 receptions for 64 yards and a couple of drops. That can't happen when you're the undisputed WR1 on this team. Greg Dulcich is finally healthy and on the field yet has had multiple key drops as well while providing none of the YAC that he had shown in prior seasons.
So where does that leave us? How is this positive moving forward? Well, the Broncos are finding out very quickly who needs to be a part of this young and hungry team. George Paton will publically deny a rebuild but that's what the Broncos are currently in. Regardless of where the team ends up at season's end, they are seeing which players are here for the long haul and who might need a change of scenery.
Bo Nix is the quarterback of the future for the Broncos and Sean Payton isn't going anywhere anytime soon. In an offensively driven league, those are the two cornerstones of the Denver Broncos at Mile High. Each week we are slowly but surely finding out who the other building blocks for this young team will be moving forward. It's going to be a bumpy ride but hang in there Broncos Country. Bo Nix will right this ship. BOlieve that.