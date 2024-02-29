Why J.J. McCarthy is the perfect fit for the Denver Broncos

Throws over the middle of the field on dig or crossing routes for the 2024 NFL Draft class, per @football_sis:

1. J.J. McCarthy (45)

2. Drake Maye (39)

---

3. Bo Nix (31)

4. Michael Penix (30)

5. Spencer Rattler (27)

6. Caleb Williams (26)

7. Jayden Daniels (24)