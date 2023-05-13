Who are the worst quarterbacks the Broncos will face in the 2023 season?
2. Jordan Love
Jordan Love has made 83 passing attempts in the NFL thus far and has not shown the Green Bay Packers or any of us, for that matter if he can be a competent signal caller in the NFL.
He's entering his fourth season, so he's had all that time to prepare for his potential starting career. It's eerily similar to Aaron Rodgers' beginning in the NFL, taking over for a departed Brett Favre to begin his fourth season.
I don't think Love is going to be close to the level that Favre or Rodgers were, but maybe he will be! As of now, though, Jordan Love has thrown for three touchdowns, three interceptions, and has earned a 79.7 passer rating.
He's started just one game and appeared in just four games in 2022, 10 total in his short career.
1. Sam Howell
Sam Howell has even less experience in the NFL as a passer. He was a rookie in 2022 and threw just 19 passes in one game started for the Washington Commanders in the 2022 season.
His line was 11/19, 169 yards, one touchdown, one interception. The Commanders seem to be throwing all of their chips into the Sam Howell and Eric Bieniemy experience.
I'm not sure how Howell will do, but he's got virtually no NFL experience under his belt. There is so much he hasn't seen yet, and I'd think early on in the 2023 season, any jitters will still be present. The Broncos play the Commanders at home in week two, so if there was ever a time to have an exceptional performance against a team and QB, it's this matchup.