Who has benefitted the most from the Broncos' free agency period?
3. Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton
Two more winners of this free agency period are Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. While free agency isn't technically isn't over and anything can still happen, recent words from Sean Payton indicate that both Jeudy and Sutton are not going anywhere.
""I see and read just like everyone else does," Payton told the NFL Network Sunday. "Then occasionally, when someone really crowds the plate, I throw a fastball right at their chin, and they back up, and they're like, 'All right.' And so I haven't thrown any fastballs lately, but we're not trading those two players." "- Sean Payton
Payton further indicates that the Broncos are currently in the business of gathering talent on their roster and don't believe in parting with the talents of Jeudy and Sutton. The team did need to make some changes to their wide receiver room this offseason, especially with the recent news that KJ Hamler is set to miss 4-6 months with a torn pec.
I do think it's the right decision to keep both on the roster. I could be convinced to trade one if the price was right, but the wide receiver free agent market is bare, so it's not like Denver is going to be able to make a notable addition in free agency if they were to trade one of Jeudy or Sutton.