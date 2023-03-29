Who has benefitted the most from the Broncos' free agency period?
2. Sean Payton
Sean Payton is a huge winner of this first free agency haul as the Denver Broncos' head coach. The investments that George Paton was willing to make established a clear offensive identity for the Broncos. The influx of blockers indicates that Denver is going to get back to some old-school, run-first football.
This will then allow the passing game to open up with play-action, where Russell Wilson tends to be at his best.
Some of what the Seattle Seahawks did early in Wilson's career is sort of what I'd expect the Broncos to do, and I think the team has a ton of talent to do it now. They've got a nice trio of wide receivers in Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Tim Patrick, and the addition of Marquez Callaway could pay off as well.
I think after this wave of free agency, Denver has a complete offense. There were some questions at the left guard and right tackle spots, and Paton filled them. Center is still a big question, and I'm not sure Lloyd Cushenberry is a viable starter in the NFL, so maybe that's a position they tackle in the NFL draft, but Payton has some talent to work with and mold the offense.