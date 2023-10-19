Which teams remaining on Broncos' schedule can blow them out?
The Denver Broncos still have some tough remaining games on their 2023 schedule. Which teams can truly blow this team out?
Week 12 vs. Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns might have the best defense in the NFL. Browns' DC Jim Schwartz has this unit finally playing up to their potential, and the offense certainly has the potential to be great with Deshaun Watson on the other side. The issue is, though, that Watson has largely looked bad with the Browns and still has not consistently looked like his old self.
Well, if Watson can have one of his vintage games, the Denver Broncos are going to be tortured by Myles Garrett and the entire Browns' team. Cleveland has the firepower on both sides of the ball to win their division, and their suffocating defense and excellent pass rush is going to push the Broncos' OL to their limits.
Week 15 at Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions scare me. Right now, they have a top-10 scoring offense and defense. QB Jared Goff is also playing out of his mind. He's thrown 11 touchdowns, three picks, and has earned a passer rating of 105.1 through six games. Detroit is 5-1 and are running away with the NFC North title.
The offense is electric and the defense is playing extremely well. When the two teams meet in Week 15, there's a good chance that Detroit would be right in the mix to earn the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, which comes with home-field advantage throughout the postseason and a bye week. Now that the NFL playoffs are seven teams, only the No. 1 seed gets that bye week.
Detroit may be playing for a lot in Week 15, and Denver could even be at a place in Week 15 where Russell Wilson might be riding the bench and the Broncos already sold off numerous players at the trade deadline. This might be a game that you won't even want to finish watching. It could get out of hand quickly.