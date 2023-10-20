Which teams do Broncos match up with best at NFL Trade Deadline
By Jack Ramsey
2) Cincinnati Bengals
This one is interesting, considering the Broncos have multiple pieces that could be a strong fit in Cincinnati, but probably no piece that is a perfect fit. The Bengals, as they have for the last handful of years, are struggling on the offensive front. The team has two big-name tackles in Jonah Williams and Orlando Brown, but they have allowed almost half of the team's pressures.
This could be a good landing spot for Garrett Bolles, who is picking up right where he left off from before his injury last season. The complication here would be that Bolles would be a third big-name and big-dollar tackle, meaning one of Brown or Williams would either need to be benched, traded, or cut.
Additionally, guard Cordell Volson has struggled for the Bengals. This could lead to a name such as Quinn Meinerz being involved in trade talks with the Bengals. However, Meinerz appears to be shaping into an anchor on the Broncos' line, and would likely command a high price of picks and players. Lloyd Cushenberry is also in the last year of his deal and could be useful to the Bengals up the middle.
Effectively, if the Bengals need offensive line help at the deadline, at least three Broncos make sense for them. Don't count out a Samaje Perine reunion, too. NFL teams love bringing back old friends for a playoff push.