Which Broncos undrafted rookies have the best chance to make the team?
4. Seth Benson, LB, Iowa
Although the Denver Broncos are seemingly pretty loaded at the linebacker position going into the 2023 season, there's a chance that if they keep five, someone like Iowa's Seth Benson could wind up cracking the 53-man roster.
If you want to crack the final roster as an undrafted linebacker, one area you're going to need to make an impact is on special teams (of course). Benson has the type of makeup to excel in all phases of special teams right away.
The primary reason Benson went undrafted is that he perhaps didn't meet some of the physical thresholds teams have in terms of athleticism, agility, and explosiveness. But when you look at the way he played at Iowa, this is a guy who can attack the line of scrimmage, he can blitz, and he is a sure tackler.
Here's what NFL.com's Lance Zierlein had to say about him leading up to the Draft:
"Benson has plenty of play strength and toughness. He has no problem handling things when the action stays between the tackles. However, his lack of fluidity and pursuit burst are likely to limit his overall effectiveness as a pro. Benson can play on special teams but doesn't have the tools needed to thrive on third downs. While there is no doubting his ability to take on blocks, teams might see his limited playmaking range as a non-starter."- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
If Benson can string together some big plays on special teams throughout the preseason, I think he could unseat someone like Justin Strnad on the final roster. Benson will have four years of team control (optimistically) and Strnad is entering the final year of his contract with the team.
If the Broncos see someone who looks like they can contribute at a high level on special teams and continually progress in that area, then it wouldn't be surprising to see a player like Benson crack the final roster.