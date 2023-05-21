Which Broncos undrafted rookies have the best chance to make the team?
3. Henry Byrd, OL, Princeton
If you're looking beyond just financial commitment to players and you want to know what my gut is telling me, my gut is telling me that Henry Byrd is one of the most likely undrafted rookies to make the Denver Broncos' final 53-man roster in 2023.
It's just a hunch, but I have a sneaking suspicion...
This Tweet from Tom Pelissero was shared about a week prior to the 2023 NFL Draft. What does this Tweet tell us? The Broncos were not even on the list of teams Pelissero reported for hosting Byrd on a visit here.
Well, this Tweet from Pelissero tells us that some of the best teams in the league right now at developing offensive linemen -- Ravens, 49ers, Titans, Saints -- had interest in this guy before the NFL Draft. The fact that those teams were looking at Byrd is a good sign.
Byrd ultimately went undrafted after a strong career at Princeton and a really good pre-draft circuit
Byrd said in an interview after the NFL Draft that the Broncos envision him playing inside at the next level after playing tackle in college.
The Broncos obviously need help all over the offensive line when it comes to depth, so to have a player like Henry Byrd come in as an undrafted free agent and maybe be able to swing around the line as a tackle/guard option would be fantastic.
When it comes to the financials, Byrd was well-compensated for choosing the Broncos as well. He got the third-largest guarantee of the UDFA crop at $115,000 in total guaranteed money, including a $15,000 signing bonus.