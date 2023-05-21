Which Broncos undrafted rookies have the best chance to make the team?
2. Art Green, CB, Houston
If Thomas Incoom has a good chance of making the final roster based on how much the Denver Broncos gave him in a salary guarantee and signing bonus, then former Houston cornerback Art Green isn't far behind.
Incoom received $200,000 in total guarantees from the Broncos, and they gave Green $180,000 including a salary guarantee of $170,000. Out of all the Broncos UDFAs, Green had the best RAS (Relative Athletic Score) and is a fantastic height/weight/speed specimen at the cornerback position.
According to Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette, Green chose the Broncos over the Cardinals, Colts, Jets, and 49ers. Not bad company to keep and pretty cool to see that Green chose Denver specifically over teams like the Jets and 49ers considering the context of the offseason.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein had this to say about Green in the pre-draft process:
"As a cover man, Green is fairly patient and accurate in matching the release from press and can run with deep routes all day long. However, he struggles to stay connected to routes that feature change of direction. His run-support tape will work against him, too. Given his size, strength and athletic profile, a team could decide to take a chance on his traits late in the draft."- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
With his elite combination of size and speed plus the coaching of defensive backs coach Christian Parker as well as defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, I think Green stands a pretty good chance to crack the final roster depending on what the rest of the roster construction looks like. The Broncos' top cornerbacks right now include:
- Pat Surtain II
- Damarri Mathis
- K'Waun Williams
- Riley Moss
- Tremon Smith
- Ja'Quan McMillian
- Essang Bassey
There's a path where Green can undoubtedly make the roster with the way the position is currently constructed. Of course, with his combination of size and speed, special teams contributions would be expected early on from Green, and he has the physical profile to be top-tier on all of the primary special teams units right away while developing his skill set as a cornerback.