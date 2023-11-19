Where the remaining quarterbacks on the Broncos' schedule size up
The Denver Broncos will face a mixed bag of NFL quarterbacks in their remaining 2023 regular-season games.
By Jack Ramsey
Backups: Aidan O'Connell, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Mac Jones/Bailey Zappe
Thankfully for the Broncos, to match their three games with top-10 quarterbacks, they have three games with some of the not-the-greatest quarterbacks in the league. Aidan O'connell, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and some combination of Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe still remain on the Broncos schedule, which could not be better news for the Broncos.
O'Connell took over for the Raiders shortly before Josh McDaniels was fired in Las Vegas, and although he is just a rookie with much to learn, O'Connell has struggled. In four games, the rookie has thrown three interceptions, just two touchdowns, and owns a QBR of 22.1, which is abysmal. The 2023 4th round pick and Purdue product is yet to mesh at all with star wideout Devonte Adams, but the Raiders are somehow 2-0 in their last two games, granted they were against the Giants and the Jets.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson is stepping in for DeShaun Watson, who will miss the rest of the season. The Browns rookie dazzled in the preseason but has struggled in his limited time so far in the regular season. The rookie, DTR as they call him, has thrown three interceptions in just 37 passing attempts and only completed 20 of them. DTR gets the starting nod this week over veteran PJ Walker, but if DTR struggles this week, it is not out of the picture that Walker is the Browns' starter next week. Either way, the QB situation in Cleveland is bleak for the rest of the year.
Even more bleak than that is New England. The Patriots are horrible, have no quarterback, and are only going further downhill. At 2-8, the Patriots are the worst team in football, and quarterback play is a huge reason why.
Mac Jones has started every game, but hasn't finished three of those games; he was replaced by Bailey Zappe. Zappe has been bad, as has Jones. Overall, New England quarterbacks are averaging one touchdown a game, have more interceptions than sacks, and average just 213 yards of passing offense a game. These are not your older brother's Patriots.