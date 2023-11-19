Where the remaining quarterbacks on the Broncos' schedule size up
The Denver Broncos will face a mixed bag of NFL quarterbacks in their remaining 2023 regular-season games.
By Jack Ramsey
The Denver Broncos, at 4-5, are somehow now looking to their playoff chances as the team has won three in a row. The Broncos have knocked off both the Chiefs and the Bills in consecutive games, and the Packers before them, marking their most impressive run of victories in quite some time. The Broncos have become a takeaway machine, and are making life for opposing offenses incredibly difficult.
The Broncos have seen Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in consecutive weeks, but the slate of quarterbacks remaining on their schedule is a far cry from the likes of Mahomes and Allen. Let's take a look at the seven quarterbacks the Broncos face in their remaining eight games.
Top-10 NFL quarterbacks: CJ Stround, Justin Herbert (x2)
The Broncos still have some heavy lifting on their schedule. In three of their final games, the Broncos face rookie sensation CJ Stroud, who has planted himself in the MVP conversation, and Justin Herbert, who they will see twice. The Broncos are used to Herbert and his play style, but they are yet to face the face of the Chargers in their new system under new play caller Kellen Moore, who moved to LA from his gig with the Cowboys after last season.
Herbert has had his way against the Broncos before but is only 3-3 overall against the Broncos. Most recently, the Broncos defeated Herbert in week 18 of last season. Herbert went 25-of-37 with 273 yards and two touchdowns. Overall, Herbert has thrown for 1,582 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions against the Broncos in his career.
Herbert has had a bit of an odd year: through nine games, his 17 touchdowns put him on pace for roughly 33 or 34 touchdowns, almost 10 more than last year, but the Chargers sit at just 4-6. Herbert will look to light up the field against the Broncos, and try to pick apart a still relatively new Broncos secondary.
CJ Stroud, on the other hand, has the best case for rookie of the year so far in 2023 and has placed himself in the MVP conversation. The 2nd overall pick from the 2023 draft is leading a Texans team into the playoff conversation and has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.
The former Buckeye has thrown for 2,626 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just two interceptions. Stroud, much like Russell Wilson, has been able to manage the game effectively and limit the turnovers and has a strong running game behind him led by Devin Singletary and Dameon Pierce, who have shared the load for Houston this year.