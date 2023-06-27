Where are the greatest strengths within the Denver Broncos organization?
2. The Broncos Walmart ownership group
The Denver Broncos got a new ownership group recently, and they immediately got to work, which has and will include stadium upgrades, field upgrades, and there does appear to be some smoke regarding new uniforms in the near future. Now, having a strong and proactive ownership group does not automatically translate to wins, but when it's clear that the group will spare no expense to improve the organization itself, then they will surely have a huge impact.
1. Sean Payton
There is no one person in the organization that will impact the performance of the Denver Broncos more than Sean Payton. He's been one of the most successful coaches of the last few generations and is one of the best offensive minds in the history of the NFL.
He's got an insane track record and inherits a situation in Denver similar to his first year as HC of the New Orleans Saints. Just think, would you rather have a shaky ownership group and excellent head coach, or a great ownership group and shaky head coach?
I might be simplifying it too much, but if the Broncos have a miraculous turnaround, it'll largely be because of Sean Payton.