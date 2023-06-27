Where are the greatest strengths within the Denver Broncos organization?
4. The secondary
I'd argue that the Denver Broncos' secondary is the strongest part of their roster. Patrick Surtain II is the best cornerback in the NFL and is only entering his age-23 season, which is bonkers. Justin Simmons is a top-three safety in the NFL and was tied for the league lead in interceptions in 2022 even though he played 12 games.
K'Waun Williams is an excellent slot cornerback, and all of Caden Sterns and Damarri Mathis are oozing with potential. The NFL is a pass-first league, so the fact that Denver sports one of the top secondaries in the NFL is marvelous, especially playing in the AFC West.
3. The offensive line
I'm going to go out on a limb and say that the Denver Broncos will have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL in 2023. Sean Payton has historically fielded quality offensive lines, and it helps that Denver added two excellent OL players in free agency.
They also already had two very good OL on their roster in Garrett Bolles and Quinn Meinerz. Bolles' return is going to be huge and I think we'll see Meinerz emerge as an elite guard in 2023 now that he'll finally be playing in a competent offensive scheme.
Games in the NFL are won and lost at the line of scrimmage, so it's good that Denver has at least one of those units solidified.