Where does Randy Gregory fit among the five worst free-agent signings in Broncos history?
The Broncos got next to nothing out of Randy Gregory, the prize signing of their 2022 free-agent class. Following his release, we see where he fits in among the worst signings in team history.
Worst free-agent signings in Denver Broncos history
No. 3: Randy Gregory, 2022
This is the spot where Gregory slots in and the only reason it doesn't go any higher was the fact that the Broncos were able to get something, even if it is just a sixth-round pick, back in exchange. Plus, the top two players on this list will be extremely hard to knock out of their spots.
It's difficult for me to put Gregory on this list and see his tenure in Denver end like this because this was a signing I have no problem saying that I was a big fan of at the time it happened.
The Broncos managed to wrestle Gregory away from the Dallas Cowboys and even though they gave him a big contract ($70 million over five years), the team was getting a pass-rusher who had been productive when he was available and still seemed to have untapped potential.
He was an incredibly bad signing for more than one reason.
Gregory played in just six games in 2022, his first with the Broncos. A knee injury forced him to miss much of the season and then when he returned to the field, he was involved in a post-game scuffle with a player on the Los Angeles Rams after the Broncos were completely embarrassed on national TV. He drew a one-game suspension and though that suspension was later overturned and replaced with a fine, Gregory had left a bad taste in the mouths of fans by that point.
He finished the season with two sacks.
Broncos Country hoped that things would improve in 2023, but Gregory looked slow and unmotivated on the field. He was benched in the starting lineup for the team's Week 4 game against the Chicago Bears and in that game, the combination of Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper were the biggest reasons the Broncos got their first win of the season.
News broke days later that Gregory was not going to be in Denver anymore, and there are certainly reasons that have not been made public that added to that decision. In all likelihood, Gregory's attitude continued to get worse over the thought of being a backup.
This was a horrendous signing for the team.