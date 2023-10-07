Where does Randy Gregory fit among the five worst free-agent signings in Broncos history?
The Broncos got next to nothing out of Randy Gregory, the prize signing of their 2022 free-agent class. Following his release, we see where he fits in among the worst signings in team history.
Worst free-agent signings in Denver Broncos history
No. 4: Menelik Watson, 2017
It's hard to put Menelik Watson above Green on this list because he actually played, but he was supposed to help shore up a position (right tackle) that had been so bad for the Broncos for so many years and all he did was made it worse.
Watson began the 2017 season as the starting right tackle, looking to become a constant at that spot after players like Ty Sambrailo and Donald Stephenson had struggled mightily in years prior. But Watson was just as bad, and then his health got in the way.
Watson made seven starts for the Broncos before a pectoral injury ended his season. He did not play well in those seven games and despite signing a three-year deal with the team that offseason, those ended up being the only games he ever played in for the Broncos.
The team released him the following offseason and he never again played in the NFL despite being just 30 years old at that time.