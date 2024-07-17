Where does Quinn Meinerz rank among NFL's highest paid interior OL?
Denver Broncos stud right guard Quinn Meinerz just became one of the highest-paid offensive linemen in the entire NFL. But where does he rank among the highest-paid along the interior offensive line?
The deal is worth $80 million over four years, which comes out to $20 million per season. It's been a huge time of celebration for Meinerz, who went to a D3 school and managed to get drafted by the Denver Broncos in the 2021 NFL Draft. He emerged in 2023 as the best run-blocking guard in football and is also quite good at pass-blocking.
You may think that this contract is huge, perhaps too much, but this is where the guard market is now, but where does Meinerz rank among all interior OL players in terms of the money per year?
Well, the highest-paid iOL player in the NFL is Landon Dickerson of the Philadelphia Eagles, who is earning $21 million per year. The second highest-paid is guard Chris Lindstrom of the Atlanta Falcons, who is making $20.5 million per year on his deal. Tied at third place is Quinn Meinerz, Quenton Nelson, and Robert Hunt.
Nelson is truly on a Hall of Fame pace, and both Meinerz and Hunt were able to cash-in this offseason on huge deals. Meinerz' total deal is worth $80 million, which is tied for the fourth-highest among all iOL with Joe Thuney and Quenton Nelson. With left guard Ben Powers making $13 million per year, th Broncos now have one of the most expensive guard duos in the entire NFL, and have a ton of money wrapped up in the OL.
But that is exactly where a winning football team should be investing into their team, especially with having a QB on a rookie deal. Quinn Meinerz getting a huge contract extension from the Denver Broncos is awesome, and it locks him in for years to come.