Where does PFF rank Denver Broncos offensive players in 2023?
By Jordan Lopez
Offensive Tackle
PFF thinks highly of the offensive tackles in Denver as both starting tackles made the list, respectively.
The 2023 season will be a huge one for Mike McGlinchey because the last two seasons haven't been as strong for him in his first three with the San Francisco 49ers. Despite this, he has never ended one of his five NFL seasons with a PFF rating lower than 69.0. Denver paid McGlinchey handsomely, and he will need to produce as one of the best tackles in order for this offense to have success.
At this moment, Garrett Bolles' 90.6 PFF score from 2020 appears to be an anomaly. However, assuming he remains healthy for the 2023 NFL season, he will still rank among the top 25 tackles. He has earned a PFF grade of 72.0 or above in each of his six seasons and was able to reduce his number of penalties after having a difficult first three seasons in the NFL. Bolles is coming off a severe leg injury he suffered last year that ended his season and will be counted on heavily this year under Payton.
Running Back
While suffering a season-ending injury last year, Javonte Williams is still recognized as one of the best running backs in the league, and rightfully so.
I understand why he is ranked low (injury purposes) but I will not be surprised when he climbs up in being top ten at the end of the season.
In 2022, he made just four starts before sustaining a serious knee injury. Williams' first two seasons, though, saw him average over 4.3 yards per rush. He also had one of the best forced missed tackles averages PFF has at the end of his last collegiate season at North Carolina (0.44), and he proceeded to make it a big aspect of his game in the NFL, averaging 0.26 missed tackles forced per attempt over the previous two seasons.
Payton is great at utilizing running backs and will get the best out of Williams. It's going to be very fun to watch as he is one of the few players that can win Comeback Player of the Year.