When is the 2024 NFL schedule announced?
Everybody is excited to find out when the 2024 NFL schedule will be released, and while history would indicate that it should have been released already, the league is making us all wait a least one more week.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 2024 NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 15.
Why is the NFL schedule release such a big deal? Why do people care so much?
Well, for one thing, the NFL is king, and any type of news revolving around the league is always going to draw a lot of attention. For another, the schedule release gives us our first real glimpse at the season where we can begin projecting matchups, see what stretches of games could be the toughest, and find out when the Denver Broncos will be playing in prime time.
And this year, we shouldn't expect them to be maxing out their prime time games, by any means.
How hard is the Denver Broncos schedule in 2024?
Based on 2023 winning percentages, the Denver Broncos have one of the hardest schedules in the NFL this coming season. But, that's based on last year's winning percentage and frankly, we have no clue how this year is going to go.
Still, it's a safe bet that the Broncos will face a rather difficult schedule as the AFC is loaded, and the Broncos play against the Kansas City Chiefs twice a year.
Who are the Denver Broncos 2024 opponents?
Home opponents
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Indianapolis Colts
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
Away opponents
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- New York Jets
- Seattle Seahawks
- New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Clearly, the Broncos have an easier slate of home opponents this coming season than they do on the road. Road games against the Chiefs, Ravens, Bengals, and Jets are brutal. The weather aspect of playing on the road against the Saints and Buccaneers, especially if those games can be slotted late in the season, is a nice advantage.
Hopefully, the Broncos' games against the Ravens, Bengals, and Jets can all be sometime before late November.
As for the order in which these games will be played? We'll find that out on May 15. The Denver Broncos are a good bet to open the season in some type of prime time situation with matchups against the Saints and Steelers being the most likely.