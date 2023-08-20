What do we need from the Broncos in the preseason week 2 matchup vs the 49ers?
- Following preseason week 1 loss at AZ ... how can the Broncos improve?
- Preseason debut for multiple players
- Offensive Line, defense and step up players
3. Defensive third downs
Yes, the Denver Broncos' defensive starters looked good against the Cardinals, but something that needs to improve overall, not only for starters is third downs. Arizona converted in big-yardage third-down opportunities against the Broncos, and also in short-yardage situations, so this is something to watch against the Niners.
Defensive Coordinator, Vance Joseph spoke about the situation after Wednesday's practice...
""I think our tackling wasn’t great in that game. There was a lot of leaky yardage. Our third downs were too short—two [yards], three [yards], four [yards] and five [yards]. That’s not good enough. On contact, they were pushing for two or three more yards, so improved tackling. That will be a focus, obviously, and winning more third downs. We lost half of our third downs. That’s not good enough. Those two areas are areas you have to do well on defense to be good. That will be the focus on Saturday night.""- Vance Joseph
Missed tackles have been a problem for the Broncos for a lot of years, and last week's game showed that the problem might continue despite new staff on the defensive side of the ball.