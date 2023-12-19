Predominantly Orange
What the Broncos would need to break their way to make the playoffs

By Jack Ramsey

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos / Harry How/GettyImages
2) The Colts lose their next two

The Colts' final three games begin with an interesting slate: they go to Atlanta to face a free-falling Falcons team who could be out of the playoffs with a loss next week, and a Raiders team who just scored 63 points, and this matchup will be their first game at home since. The Colts losing their next two would drop them to 8-8, making their week 18 matchup with the Texans a do-or-die game.

The Colts, against Houston, who could be playing to win the AFC South, would be an underdog in that game. At the same time, a hypothetically 9-7 Broncos team would be in Las Vegas, hoping to push themselves across the finish line in the AFC to win a wild card spot. A 9-8 Colts team would be a long shot at the playoffs if the Broncos go 10-7, and an 8-9 team will miss the playoffs altogether.

The Broncos should be rooting against Gardner Minshew and the Colts hard for the next few weeks.

