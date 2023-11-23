What the Broncos need to do to become a true contender
By Jack Ramsey
2) Improve against the run
The Broncos are pitiful against the run. The Broncos need to improve against the run, even if that includes bringing in help from free agency. There are a few free agent options for the Broncos out there, including Matt Ioannidis, Akiem Hicks, Ndamukong Suh, and Brandon Williams. The Broncos are currently allowing 160 games per game, which is the worst in the NFL by roughly 20 yards per game. The Broncos run-front is led by DJ Jones, Mike Purcell, and Zach Allen, but the group is definitely missing depth and someone opposite Allen.
The Broncos face a strong running team this week in the Browns, who have the third best rushing attack in the NFL at 142.7 rush yards per game. The Lions rank fifth and will be matched up against the Broncos in week 15. If the Broncos can get past the Browns and Texans with playoff sights still intact, they then have four games against teams with bottom-15 rushing offenses, including two games against bottom-six teams. However, if the Broncos continue to not be able to stop the run, it could be the biggest reason they miss the playoffs. The Broncos have a massive opportunity this week, not just to help their playoff case, but take a huge step forward with their run defense, and shore up their front line before the final stretch.